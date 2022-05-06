Tourism Corporation Bonaire participates at Pelikaan Travel Group event

KRALENDIJK- In the month of April, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) was one of the few partners invited for the speed date sessions with the agents of Reiscreaties Pelikaan.

Reiscreaties Pelikaan Travel Group is one of the key travel companies in the southern part of the Netherlands. During this event, TCB had the opportunity to give a workshop to more than 30 agents of Pelikaan Travel Group.

Workshop

TCB gave a workshop to the travel agents highlighting the developments on island. Also giving the agents knowledge on all the possibilities that Bonaire has to offer, and sharing during the sessions the unique selling points of the destination.

One of the key objectives during these educational sessions was to inform the agents about the Bonaire vision on high-value, low impact tourism.