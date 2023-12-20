Tourism Corporation Bonaire presents 2024 Action Plan

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has completed its 2024 Action Plan, following the strategic direction set by the 2017 Tourism Master Plan and the 2023 three-year action plan.

The new plan aims to advance a sustainable and equitable tourism industry in Bonaire, acknowledging tourism’s significant contribution to the island’s GDP and employment. The 2024 Action Plan focuses on the theme of ‘Nurturing Heritage, Culture, Nature, and Tourism’. It includes strategies to educate and inspire visitors, execute community-based tourism, reposition Bonaire as a premier sustainable travel destination, diversify the market, increase tourism expenditure, attract the right audience, and improve service levels.

The plan also marks a shift in TCB’s approach from traditional marketing to integrated destination management and marketing, emphasizing environmental protection, cultural heritage, and community well-being.

TCB director Miles Mercera said that the organization can not achieve goals alone, but is aided by various stakeholders. “The TCB Team is dedicated to implementing this plan and reinforcing Bonaire’s position in sustainable travel”.

Action plan

The first copy of the 2024 Action Plan was handed to the Commissioner of Economic Affairs & Tourism, Clark Abraham, and stakeholders such as Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), STINAPA Bonaire, Bonaire International Airport.