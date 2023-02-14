Tourism Corporation Bonaire signs an agreement to launch a new cultural event titled ‘Kings of Krioyo, It’s in our Nature’

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has recently signed an agreement with the event organizers/promoters of the newly introduced cultural event titled Kings of Krioyo, It’s in our Nature in a move to celebrate the island’s cultural heritage and bring attention to the local artists keeping the Krioyo music alive.

The event, which will take place for the first time, will feature artists who have been active in the last two years and others who have had hits in the past, including the already announced artist Chendel Beamont.

Kings of Krioyo is set to take place on April 8th, 2023, at the Kabuya Ranch, which was chosen for its cultural and historical significance. The event is expected to not only bring together the local community, but also attract visitors from abroad to experience the vibrant Krioyo music.

The event aims to preserve the island’s cultural music and provide a platform for the local artists to showcase their talents. With the lineup of performing artists already confirmed, Kings of Krioyo promises to be an exciting celebration of Bonaire’s rich cultural heritage and a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s vibrant music scene.

Miles Mercera shared: “We are incredibly proud and excited for the upcoming Kings of Krioyo event. The celebration of Bonaire’s cultural heritage is a fantastic way to kick off the month of April and lead up to the Dia di Rincon festivities. We believe that this event will not only bring our community together, but also offer a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the island’s vibrant music scene and learn more about our cultural roots.”

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, one of the main objectives is to Elevate the tourist experience by highlighting Bonaire’s culture, culinary arts, and the variety of land and sea adventures. This event is considered a new signature event in line with our cultural tourism objectives.

