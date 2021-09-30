Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed EFPT 2021 Champion Amado Vrieswijk back to Bonaire













KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed Amado Vrieswijk back to the island on September 29th, 2021.

Amado Vrieswijk competed in the European Freestyle Championship 2021 in Rhodos, Greece, and won the top prize. TCB welcomed the Champion with a gift as a token of appreciation for his commitment and dedication for his passion for windsurfing. Bonaire thanks him for putting Bonaire on the map and bringing home the title.

Amado won the title of champion of the European Freestyle Pro Tour Theologos 2021 competitions that took place on September 13th, 2021 in Rhodos, Greece.

Amado is now back on Bonaire for one week to recharge and will then continue his training in the Netherlands to compete in the Olympic class in the next event in France November 22 – 28, 2021.

Representatives of TCB welcomed him at the airport upon his arrival and presented him with a locally created artwork.