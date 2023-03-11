Tourism Corporation Bonaire will do room inventory study

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) will make an inventory of all hoteliers on the island.

The study, according to the TCB, is intended to support the objectives of the industry, while providing valuable input that benefits all stakeholders.

As part of the survey, the tourism corporation invites all hotel operators, hotel owners and hotel managers and other accommodation stakeholders to participate in the room inventory survey and provide confidential information on the number of rooms and on the growth and changes on the island including performance in the past 12 months.

The information collected will be used to determine the current state of the industry. “The room inventory is an essential tool for understanding the current state of the tourism industry on Bonaire,” said TCB Director Miles Mercera. “By conducting this research, we can gain valuable insights into the growth potential of the industry and areas identify where improvements may be needed. We encourage all stakeholders to participate in the research to support the sustainable growth of the tourism industry on our island.”

TCB carried out the last inventory in 2021 and is now keen to obtain the most recent information in order to make informed decisions.