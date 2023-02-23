Tourism has already grown 37% compared to pre-covid figures

KRALENDIJK- The latest analysis from ForwardKeys, a leading travel data company, shows an upward travel trend for international arrivals in Bonaire, capturing an entirely new market in the post-pandemic period.

In 2022, Bonaire surpassed pre-pandemic arrivals, an increase of 37%, and the outlook for the first quarter of 2023 remains bright with double-digit growth again. The best growing source markets are the Netherlands, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We are extremely grateful to see the 2022 results and the outlook for 2023. Tourism recovery was our main focus with specific objectives such as the shift in the type of travelers. ForwardKeys has played an important role in our efforts and we look forward to continued cooperation,” said Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) Head Miles Mercera.

Shift

More importantly, according to TCB, there has been a shift in the type of travelers traveling to Bonaire: more premium cabin class passengers and more families staying longer. The number of extended stays increased compared to 2019, up 8 percentage points.