Tourism minister St. Kitts & Nevis visits St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Minister of Tourism of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, Marsha Henderson, has visited St. Eustatius on Friday August 4th, 2023.

The Minister and senior officials of the Ministry and other key institutions received presentations about tourism, airport and port development plans, infrastructural development, spatial development, waste management and The Cube.

The two islands are committed to re-establishing ties and exchanging ideas on best practices that are mutually beneficial. The visit also included tours to several facilities and locations around the Island.