Bonaire Tourism Partners Bonaire discuss flight connections at Connect Conference Redactie 07-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Vltr: BIA Director Maarten van der Scheer, Commercial Manager BIA Edson Engelart, Veroushka de Windt of Bonhata, Elisiër Angel and Miles Mercera of TCB. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), along with other tourism partners such as Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and BONHATA, is attending the Connect conference in Curaçao to discuss flight connections.

“As part of the strategy of the Bonaire Airlift Committee, we have set our goals and ambitions for the next three years in the field of air service development,” says TCB director Miles Mercera.

Following the announcements from Jetblue, Westjet, Corendon, AA, and other North American Airlines, the focus is now on maintaining and increasing market share in North America and Europe. Additionally, efforts are being made to open the South American market.

Appointments

This week, (follow-up) meetings are scheduled with potential partners such as Avianca, Azul, Arajet, Suriname Airways. According to Mercera, regional air service partners such as Zair, Divi Divi, Winair, and JetAir are also part of the discussion.