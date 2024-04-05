Economy Tourism sector Bonaire provides overview of developments in first quarter of 2024 Redactie 2024-04-05 - 1 minuten leestijd

The three speakers of the session, Miles Mercera, Veroesjka de Windt and Maarten van der Scheer. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), together with Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), held the first Bonaire Tourism Update for the year 2024.

The meeting took place at Captain Don’s Habitat.

Veroesjka de Windt, director of BONHATA, reported that the occupancy rate in the first quarter of 2024 remained at 74%, the same as in 2023. However, it was noted that the average room rate was under pressure due to increased supply.

Maarten van der Scheer, director of Flamingo Airport, mentioned a remarkable increase in the number of flights and passengers from North America: in the first quarter, the total number of passengers at Flamingo Airport increased by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2023.

Miles Mercera, director of TCB, shared preliminary results indicating that Bonaire welcomed 18,269 staying visitors in March 2024.

The positive results are attributed to the expansion of services by various airlines from America and the additional seat capacity offered by airlines between the islands.