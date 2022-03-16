Tourist accommodation robbed

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday, March 16, at about 03:20 at night, the police headquarters received a report that a robbery had taken place at a tourist accommodation on the Kaya Linda.

Two masked men surprised the security guard of the accommodation, tied him up and broke into an office space. The security guard managed to break free and flee to a residence where the police were called. The suspects initially took a quantity of cash, among other things. The case is under investigation.