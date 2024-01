THE BOTTOM – On Monday, January 29th, 2024, residents of Saba can get informed first-hand about the work that will be executed by the Kadaster Office on Saba.

Attendees will get answers on questions like what the Kadaster does and how registration of property ensures legal security, and facilitate decision making.

Representatives of the Kadaster Office will be present to answer questions. The Town Hall Meeting will start at 7PM at the Eugenius A Johnson Center in Windwardside.