Economy
Trade Mission from the BES Islands to Colombia
20-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- From June 11th to 13th, a trade mission will take place in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, with representatives from the BES Islands.
The mission is made possible with the support of the Special Envoy for the BES Islands and in collaboration with the Holland House Colombia. Participants are only responsible for covering their travel, accommodation, meals, and ground transportation expenses.
Interested parties can contact the Chamber of Commerce on Bonaire or the joint Chamber of Commerce of St. Eustatius and Saba.
