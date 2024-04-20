Economy Trade Mission from the BES Islands to Colombia Redactie 20-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The 3-day mission will take place in the Colombian Capital Bogotá. Photo: ABC Online Media -Bert Nijland

KRALENDIJK- From June 11th to 13th, a trade mission will take place in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, with representatives from the BES Islands.

The mission is made possible with the support of the Special Envoy for the BES Islands and in collaboration with the Holland House Colombia. Participants are only responsible for covering their travel, accommodation, meals, and ground transportation expenses.

Interested parties can contact the Chamber of Commerce on Bonaire or the joint Chamber of Commerce of St. Eustatius and Saba.