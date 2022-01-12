Traffic jam caused by people waiting for COVID test













17 Shares

The large number of cars waiting for a turn to drive through the test lane caused a significant traffic jam in the morning hours. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday there was some chaos in traffic due to the number of cars waiting outside the stadium in the Kaya Betico Croes to drive through the drive-thru test facility.

Officers from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force were called in to help direct traffic.

Since Bonaire is encouraging only those with symptoms to come in to be tested for COVID-19, the number of people who register for a test is a signal that there are still many people who have symptoms related to COVID-19.

Decrease?

Although the number of positive tests has declined somewhat in recent days, it is not clear whether there is an actual decrease in the number of cases.

The large number of cars waiting for a turn to drive through the test lane caused a significant traffic jam in the morning hours. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday there was some chaos in traffic due to the number of cars waiting outside the stadium in the Kaya Betico Croes to drive through the drive-thru test facility.

Officers from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force were called in to help direct traffic.

Since Bonaire is encouraging only those with symptoms to come in to be tested for COVID-19, the number of people who register for a test is a signal that there are still many people who have symptoms related to COVID-19.

Decrease?

Although the number of positive tests has declined somewhat in recent days, it is not clear whether there is an actual decrease in the number of cases.