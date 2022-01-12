- 17Shares
KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday there was some chaos in traffic due to the number of cars waiting outside the stadium in the Kaya Betico Croes to drive through the drive-thru test facility.
Officers from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force were called in to help direct traffic.
Since Bonaire is encouraging only those with symptoms to come in to be tested for COVID-19, the number of people who register for a test is a signal that there are still many people who have symptoms related to COVID-19.
Decrease?
Although the number of positive tests has declined somewhat in recent days, it is not clear whether there is an actual decrease in the number of cases.
Also read:
- ABVO also wants to represent pensioners on Bonaire
- Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases
- Traffic jam caused by people waiting for COVID test
- Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna
- Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers
- ABVO foresees busy trade year
- Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday
- Commissioner Kroon wants new future BOPEC terrain
- The 5 most beautiful hiking trails on Bonaire
- Opinion: Chamber of Commerce should not be a self-feeding monster
- Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks
- Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition
- COVID call centre Bonaire can best be called after 10 AM
- Prisoner sets fire to cell in Bonaire
- School in Statia closed till January 17
The large number of cars waiting for a turn to drive through the test lane caused a significant traffic jam in the morning hours. Photo: ABC Online Media
KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday there was some chaos in traffic due to the number of cars waiting outside the stadium in the Kaya Betico Croes to drive through the drive-thru test facility.
Officers from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force were called in to help direct traffic.
Since Bonaire is encouraging only those with symptoms to come in to be tested for COVID-19, the number of people who register for a test is a signal that there are still many people who have symptoms related to COVID-19.
Decrease?
Although the number of positive tests has declined somewhat in recent days, it is not clear whether there is an actual decrease in the number of cases.