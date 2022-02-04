Traffic violations more often fined

- 31Shares
KRALENDIJK – In recent days, vehicles were checked at various locations, with official fines being issued mainly for driving without a seat belt and not carrying valid documents.
On Wednesday the driver of a scooter was stopped at the Kaya Marowijne for inspection because he was riding without lights, having an old license plate and the passenger was not wearing a helmet.
During the control it became clear that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license nor valid insurance papers with him. He also had no identification on him. The driver received an official report for these violations and the co-driver received an official report for driving without a helmet. The scooter was confiscated.
