Training of new pharmacy assistants should improve situation at Bonaire Pharmacies

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal is deeply concerned about the ongoing shortage of pharmacy assistants in the region. These concerns were expressed on Thursday in a press release.

In an attempt to address this issue, the FM Academy is currently training pharmaceutical staff. The plan is to start with a formal training program in 2024.

Fundashon Mariadal aims to become self-sufficient in recruiting new staff for their pharmacy. “This will be one of our main focal points in the upcoming period,” the press release stated.

