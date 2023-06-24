Travel Agents Explore St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- A group of six travel agents explored st. Eustatius last week. Their visit was part of the second edition of the Fly In program, a remarkable initiative that replaced the renowned St. Martin/St. Maarten Annual Regional Trade show (SMART).

Led by Narissa Page, representing the French St. Maarten tourist office, and knowledgeable tour guide, Althea Merkman, the travel agents immersed themselves in the rich cultural and natural heritage of St. Eustatius. The journey unfolded with visits to various iconic tourist sites, including the museum, tourist office, the renowned White Wall, and the Golden Rock Resort, among many other locations.

The experience was made possible through the support and collaboration of key stakeholders who believe in the promotion of St. Eustatius as a prime tourist destination. The Historical Foundation, Brown’s Car Rental, Golden Rock Resort, and Winair played instrumental roles in ensuring the success of this endeavor.

Enthralled

The travel agents were enthralled by the historical significance and beauty of St. Eustatius. Their first-hand encounters with the island’s captivating attractions will undoubtedly enable them to provide valuable insights and recommendations to travelers seeking new and remarkable experiences.

Expressing gratitude to all collaborators, Charles Lindo, Director of Tourism remarked, “We are pleased to have had the opportunity to host the travel agents and help them to discover the hidden gems of our island. They are now able to share their newfound knowledge with potential visitors.”