Travel conditions for BES islands adjusted













67 Shares

KRALENDIJK – Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers from Saba and St. Eustatius to Bonaire only need to fill out a health statement as of this Friday. A PCR test will therefore no longer be necessary as of February 25.

Until February 24, travelers from these islands with or without vaccine still need to take a PCR test within 48 hours prior to departure or have an antigen test done within 24 hours prior to departure if they are traveling to Bonaire. The latter only applies to fully vaccinated travelers.

Taking a different route

Bonaire eased travel conditions for Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten as of February 12 because the omikron spike on those islands was over. The relaxation of travel conditions for the BES could only take effect later. This is because the BES islands are special municipalities of the Netherlands. To change the travel conditions for those islands, a different path has to be taken than for Curaçao, Aruba and St-Maarten and that takes time.

For an overview of the travel conditions: www.bonairecrisis.com