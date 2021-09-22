Due to lower Risk Level: Travel from St Maarten to Statia a bit easier again

- 19Shares
Oranjestad- St. Maarten is no longer considered to be a ‘Very High Risk’ country by St. Eustatius, but was put slightly lower on the preceived risk level in the category ‘High Risk Country’.
The new categorization makes travel to and from St. Maarten a bit easier for travelers, as the antigen test upon entry at the airport in Statia is no longer required.
However, travelers still need to have a (negative) PCR test, which was conducted in the country they you visited. This does not count in the case of travel from a very low risk country, like Saba.
Bonaire
On the other hand Bonaire has now been moved up the list and has gone from a ‘High Risk’ to a ‘Very High Risk’ country on Statia’s country list.
