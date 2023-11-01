Travelers can vote again for Best in Travel and Leisure

KRALENDIJK – Voting has opened once again for Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards. Bonaire is listed in the ‘islands’ category, and Harbour Village Beach Club is in the ‘hotels’ category.

Travelers can vote until February 26, 2024. TCB encourages organizations or individuals to send the questionnaire to employees, loyal customers, friends, and family, asking them to vote as well.

Participants in the voting process need to register and check off on the questionnaire that they have visited the Caribbean region and Bonaire.