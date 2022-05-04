Trial run with more direct shipping from Miami to St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The freight ship Tropic Opal from Miami conducted it’s first trial run on Wednesday afternoon, May 4th, 2022.

The ship loaded off chassis in Statia’s habour. After the trial run, Tropic Opal will sail back to St. Thomas to offload the empty containers.

The plan is to collect the full containers from Miami in St. Thomas, and deliver these directly to Statia.

St. Maarten

So far, most shipments are done via St. Maarten, which leads to extra costs for the transshipment, and often double taxation. By working on more direct shipping lines it is hope that overall shipping costs will be lower than they are so far.