4 mei 2022 17:10 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Consumer Affairs Latest news St. Eustatius Transportation

Trial run with more direct shipping from Miami to St. Eustatius

The freight ship Tropic Opal from Miami conducted it’s first trial run this afternoon, Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in the harbour of Statia. The ship loaded off chassis. After the trial run it will sail back to St. Thomas to offload the empty containers. The plan is to collect the full containers from Miami in St. Thomas and deliver these directly to Statia. The intention is to drop the costs of shipping for the island considerably. On the pictures the Freight Ship Tropic Opal.

The ship loaded off chassis in Statia’s habour. After the trial run, Tropic Opal will sail back to St. Thomas to offload the empty containers.

The plan is to collect the full containers from Miami in St. Thomas, and deliver these directly to Statia.

St. Maarten

So far, most shipments are done via St. Maarten, which leads to extra costs for the transshipment, and often double taxation. By working on more direct shipping lines it is hope that overall shipping costs will be lower than they are so far.

