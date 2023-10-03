Tropical Storm Phillipe moves closer to Statia, but still not an imminent threat

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) advises that Tropical Storm Philippe will pass closer to Statia than previously forecasted, but still does not pose a direct threat.

Monday at 8:00 PM the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 62.0 West. Philippe is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and a generally north-westward motion is forecast through early Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass about 80 miles to the east of Statia Monday evening. Tropical storm force winds are not expected, although gusts of 40 mph are possible. Between two and four inches of rain are possible tomorrow through to Wednesday.

A small craft advisory may be issued on Tuesday.