Tuesday will see first Island Council meeting after the summer break

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s Island Council will hold its first public R&O (Space & Development) committee meeting after the summer recess on the upcoming Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15th, at 4:00 PM and will be chaired by committee chairman (and council member) Benito Dirksz. The Executive Council has been invited to attend in order to exchange information regarding the latest status and developments of the overall revision of the Spatial Development Plan Bonaire (ROB) and the Housing Policy of the public entity Bonaire.



Open to the Public



Due to ongoing maintenance work at the Passangrahan building, this meeting will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott. The Island Council emphasizes that all public meetings are open to both the media and the population of Bonaire. Furthermore, all public meetings can be followed live on the Island Council’s Facebook page and through the NOSTV and DCTV television channels.