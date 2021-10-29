Tui Airlines opens impressive new office in Curaçao













20 Shares

A Tui ‘Dreamliner’ at Bonaire International Airport. Photo: ABC Online Media.

Willemstad- Tui Airlines is opening a new impressive office in Curaçao, located at the Schottegatweg, close to Burger King.

Construction has been ongoing for some time, but the offices are now ready for use. As of November 1, 2021, customers of the airline can proceed to the new office.

The ABC island are ever more importante for the carrier which has been steadily adding flights throught the years since it started, initially as Arkefly.

Employment

A positive spinoff of Tui’s continued investment in the islands is that the carrier now provides about 100 jobs in Curaçao alone. Apart from the new office at Schottegatweg, Tui also has an office at Curaçao International Airport.