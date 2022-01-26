TUI opens own travel store on Bonaire















KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday January 26, travel organization TUI will open its own store on Bonaire. With a physical store, TUI makes it easy for travellers to drop by to book a ticket to Amsterdam or another international destination, a regional ticket or (package) trip to Aruba or Curacao.

In addition, customers can visit the store to change their travel dates or book extra baggage.

TUI brings many travellers to Bonaire every week with a daily flight. “These are travelers who really want to discover Bonaire, go out and not stay locked in their hotel,” says Rick van der Pluijm, Head of Dutch Caribbean. “Our guests often rent a car, go out for dinner in one of the many restaurants that Bonaire has to offer and book excursions to get to know the most beautiful places on Bonaire”.

According to Van der Pluijm, TUI does everything it can to allow its guests to experience Bonaire at its best. According to the travel organization, this is also reflected in positive reviews and in the fact that a large number of guests would like to come back again.

Location

The new TUI store can be found at the new Chogogo Resort, located at Boulevard Gobernador N. Debrot 75 B. The store will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

So far TUI already had sales offices on Curaçao and Aruba, but not yet on Bonaire. Starting today, that will change.