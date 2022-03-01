TuranGoeloe wins tender to guide students from the Dutch Caribbean

KRALENDIJK – The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science signed on February 22 an agreement with agency TuranGoeloe for the reception and guidance of students from the Dutch Caribbean who will continue their education in the Netherlands. The agreement takes effect on March 1, 2022 and is valid until August 31, 2026.

Since 10-10-2020 the Ministry enters into a fixed term agreement with a market party to accommodate students from the Dutch Caribbean (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) upon arrival and to guide them during their first year of study. This market party will be selected through a public tender. The Ministry conducted a tender in the fall of 2021 in which TuranGoeloe, the party that has guided the students in recent years, again emerged as the winner.

Information

TuranGoeloe will provide parents and students of the 2022-2023 batch with comprehensive information on the planned counseling in March. This will include what package of services the agency will provide and what the students can expect during their stay in the Netherlands. Attention will also be paid to matters that the students must take care of themselves before their departure. Choosing for the support and guidance offered, promotes the chance of a successful start within the educational institution and in Dutch society.