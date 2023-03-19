TV show ‘Boneiru Ta Vota’ has come to end

KRALENDIJK- Last Thursday the last episode of ‘Boneiru Ta Vota’, a series of programs around the island council elections on Bonaire, was aired.

The program was broadcasted live for two weeks on, among others, channel 24 and the Facebook page of NOS TV. ‘Boneiru Ta Vota’ characterized itself as an interactive late-night talk show about current affairs, politics and the March 15 elections. Each time two politicians and someone from the community sat at the table. Production and presentation was in the hands of Jericette Moniz.

Viewers were introduced to all political parties, the candidates and their positions. They were also able to submit questions via WhatsApp. On the day of the elections, a marathon broadcast was held, with a whole team reporting live all day non-stop.

Appreciated

From the responses received both the talk show and the live coverage can be concluded that the program was well appreciated by viewers.