Twenty new officers for the Caribbean Coastguard

WILLEMSTAD – After successfully completing a year of training, twenty cadets received their coastguard certificate and diploma for Special Agent of the Police (BOA) last Friday from the Director of the Caribbean Coast Guard, Frank Boots and Alpha Falbru, Director of the Training Institute Law Enforcement and Security Care ( ORV).

The cadets received the diploma and certificate during a ceremony at Naval Base Parera. The aspirants are now fully-fledged coastguards and will strengthen the coastguard support points on Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Aruba.

These cadtes started the Coast Guard Basic Training (BOK) in August 2021. In the following four weeks they had their training weeks, the Samen Sterk period, in which they are tested both mentally and physically. After the training weeks, the rest of the BOK started and they received lessons in basic and shooting skills, seamanship, legal subjects, nautical subjects and boarding procedures. The aspirants have endured many physical, mental and theoretical challenges and are now ready to protect and help society.

Hard work

During the ceremony, the Director of the Coast Guard, Frank Boots and Alpha Falbru of the ORV addressed the new coast guards officers. The young cadets have been looking forward to this day for over a year. After working hard and being away from home for long periods, it is now time to celebrate. The diplomas are in and the real work at the Coast Guard can begin. The new coastguards will soon go to the coastguard bases where they will be deployed at sea together with the other coastguards officers.