St. Eustatius
Twentyfive projects tackled during StatiaDOET
2024-03-16 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- During this year’s edition of StatiaDOET volunteers will be working to complete 25 projects on the island.
The first day of the volunteer project kicked off under a cloudy sky on Friday morning. The projects will all be executed between Friday and Saturday.
