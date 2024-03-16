St. Eustatius Twentyfive projects tackled during StatiaDOET Redactie 2024-03-16 - 0 minuten leestijd

After the opening, the volunteers started immediately with the execution of the work at the projects. Photo: StatiaDOET.

ORANJESTAD- During this year’s edition of StatiaDOET volunteers will be working to complete 25 projects on the island.

The first day of the volunteer project kicked off under a cloudy sky on Friday morning. The projects will all be executed between Friday and Saturday.