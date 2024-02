ORANJESTAD- On Thursday, February 8th , a 26-year-old man with initials A.M.H. and a 27-year-old man with initials W.H., were arrested on the Kerkweg on Sint Eustatius for attempted manslaughter and violation of the BES Weapons Act.

The suspects were involved in a fight that took place during the night hours of Sunday, February 3rd , at an establishment on St. Eustatius.

During the incident, two KPCN officers who were present in their spare time and who tried to stop the fight, were attacked.