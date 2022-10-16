Two arrests made after very ugly fight in downtown Kralendijk

KRALENDIJK – Many people on Bonaire reacted shocked on Saturday to images that can be seen on Social Media of a violent fight in the Kaya Grandi.

In the brawl, a young man, seen shirtless, is severely beaten as a crowd watch on, at times even holding the victim while others beat him.

At one point, the boy, who is already more lying knocked out and defenceless on the street, receives a vicious kick to the head.

According to information from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), two men, H.A.C. and J.D.E.R. have since been detained in connection to the violence. More arrests are not ruled out. According to unconfirmed reports, one of the two involved would have turned himself in to the police station.

Problem

The fight was the talk of the town on Bonaire, especially because it concerns young people involved. Young people who hang out on the streets until very late and get involved in fights or other violent crimes have long been no exception. It is especially surprising that none of the bystanders raised the alarm with the police.