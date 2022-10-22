Two extra check-in counters for Flamingo Airport Bonaire starts

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire International Airport (BIA) has created two extra check-in counters, which relieves the existing counters somewhat. It concerns check-in desks number thirteen and fourteen.

According to BIA director Maarten van der Scheer, the airport is now better prepared for the upcoming high season. “This allows us, together with airlines and handling agents, to check in passengers faster and provide a better service.”

Records

If the omens are not deceiving, more people will be traveling to and from Flamingo airport this year than ever before. Although Bonaire was also badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, tourism is recovering well and more passengers are welcomed in some months than in the busiest months of 2019.