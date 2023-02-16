Two female tourists get lost and found on Klein Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Two ladies have been found safely after they got lost on Klein Bonaire. The ladies had left for the island with a water taxi, but lost their way back during a walk and could not find the beach again.

The women called the emergency number for help, after which the police station used the location system to identify their exact location. The police then left for Klein Bonaire, together with rangers from nature conservation organization STINAPA, to look for the women.

Finally, the ladies in question were found around 7:55 PM and returned safely to the coast of Bonaire.

