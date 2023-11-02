Two Italians arrested for money laundering at Bonaire International Airport

KRALENDIJK – Two Italian men, aged 41 and 60, were arrested on Thursday, October 26th, at Bonaire International Airport on suspicion of money laundering. During an inspection, approximately $30,000 in cash was discovered, originating from the sale of cheap watches at higher prices. The men have since been removed from the island.

The arrest took place following a report from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), who had received information about the duo selling watches and perfumes on the street. After a search and inspection of their luggage and clothing by the Royal Marechaussee and the Customs of the Caribbean Netherlands, the suspicious sum of money was uncovered. The suspects could not explain the source of this money. As a result, the money was seized, and the men were required to leave Bonaire.