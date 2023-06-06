6 juni 2023 13:31 pm

Two men assaulted by armed robbers on Heyligerweg St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- In another unusual case of armed robbery on St. Eustatius, KPCN informs that on Sunday, June 4th, two victims on the Heyligerweg were robbed by the armed men.

The victims were sitting in front of a barbershop around 10:55 PM when they were approached by two robbers, armed with a gun. The two victims were assaulted with the weapons, whereby money was demanded. 

After this, the two robbers left the location by scooter. One of the victims suffered injuries to his head and mouth as a result of the assault. The case is under investigation by the Police Department. 

