ORANJESTAD – Hugo Rondei and Tirene Lopes took the oath of office on Monday 26 September as extra ordinary officers of police in the directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI).

Rondei and Lopes will be working in the unit Licences, Supervision and Enforcement. Rondei will have responsibility for building inspection and Lopes for Economy & Nature

Police Inspector José Regales presided over the ceremony in the presence of Government Commissioner Alida Francis and other officials.