Two more pilots wrap up Simulator Training for EZ Air Saab340

WILLEMSTAD – Captain Aico Polonius and First Officer Petrus Martina are now in possession of their so-called ‘type rating’, to operate the Saab340 aircraft from EZ Air.
After the two-week theoretical course, Polonius and Martina successfully completed their simulator training. The tow pilots in question, are part of the team of EZ Air pilots stationed in Curaçao.
EZ Air is in the process of switching to a fleet of Saab340 aircraft which have more seats and offer more comfort, than the prior planes did. A third Saab aircraft will soon join the current fleet.
