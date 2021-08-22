22 August 2021 10:31 am

Two new infections and two Recoveries on Sunday

Kralendijk- There are two new infections of Covid-19 on the island. This is the result of 38 tests conducted by Public Health yesterday. Today’s cases come on top of the four cases registered yesterday. However, various people have also recovered over the past days.

The total number of active cases stands at 23 currently. Bonaire continues to do much better than Aruba and Curaçao where numbers are much higher, both in a relative and absolute sense.

