Kralendijk- On Thursday there are two new infections. A total of 27 people got tested, with 2 positive results. This means a positive test ratio of about 7%.

At the same time, more people recovered, bringing the total Active Cases down to 16. This is the lowest the island has seen in a long time.







Governor Rijna is making an appeal on residents to refrain from visiting Dia di Rincon. An agglomeration of people would be dangerous in light of a potential spread of Covid-19.