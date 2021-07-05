Two new Infections on Bonaire

Kralendijk- After 3 consecutive days with zero new infections, there are 2 new positive cases on Monday.
Out of the 17 people who got tested yesterday, 2 received a positive result. As at the same time 2 of the active cases recovered, the total amount of active cases on the island remains unchanged.
