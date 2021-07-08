9 July 2021 00:43 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

On July 8, 2021, there are 6 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 43 test results came in and two were positive. Three people recovered from Covid-19.

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Two new infections on Thursday; Total cases down

145

Kralendijk- On July 8, 2021, there are 6 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

A total of 43 people got tested, which is more than other days. Out of 43 tests, two were positive. On the other hands, three people recovered from Covid-19.   This leads to a slightly lower number of total active cases, namely 6.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish