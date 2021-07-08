Two new infections on Thursday; Total cases down

Kralendijk- On July 8, 2021, there are 6 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.
A total of 43 people got tested, which is more than other days. Out of 43 tests, two were positive. On the other hands, three people recovered from Covid-19. This leads to a slightly lower number of total active cases, namely 6.
