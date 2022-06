KRALENDIJK – Two people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon during a raid and house search in the Antriol district. It concerns the 46-year-old man M.G.A. and 26-year-old woman M.J.F.

The officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force found not only a quantity of narcotics in the house, but also a sum of money.

The KPCN is still investigating the case and does not rule out further arrests.