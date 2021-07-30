30 July 2021 17:22 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Coronavirus Latest news

Two persons tested positive for covid-19

99

  • 1
    Share

KRALENDIJK – Today, Bonaire has 18 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 316 test results came in and two were positive. 

The persons who tested positive are local people. The number of people tested is high because all passengers from very high-risk countries are now being monitored after five days.

3 persons have recovered from Covid-19.

Also read:


en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish