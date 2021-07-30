- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – Today, Bonaire has 18 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 316 test results came in and two were positive.
The persons who tested positive are local people. The number of people tested is high because all passengers from very high-risk countries are now being monitored after five days.
3 persons have recovered from Covid-19.
Also read:
- RVO intern Emma van Wijngaarde puts Bonaire on the map
- Two persons tested positive for covid-19
- Traveling abroad?
- Microfinance as the Engine of the Economy on the Caribbean Islands
- Mindful Bario Program Launch Event on Bonaire
- Two New Positive Cases of Covid-19 Bonaire
- Study into feasibility of a Bonaire Development Bank
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering & Klantenservice Sint Eustatius
- EZ Air Receives first 30-seater Saab
- Funding sought to develop Saba Tourism Master Plan
- Measures taken against Aggressive Dogs on Bonaire
- Labour Inspectorate checks on Companies St. Eustatius
- Statia Heritage Research Commission takes First Steps
- Expedition on the Saba Bank to Enhance Tiger Shark Protection
- Bonaire hit by blackout