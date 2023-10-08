Two Saba Residents Receive Dutch Nationality

THE BOTTOM- On Wednesday, October 5th, 2023 two residents on Saba obtained their Dutch Citicenship. It concerns Caleb B. Renee, and Deiby A. Ramirez Herrera.

Herrera obtained his citizenship through the naturalization process, while Mr. Renee exercised the option and solemnly took the Oath of Citizenship. Both gentlemen participated in this significant ceremony in the presence of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

The Public Entity Saba extends tehir heartfelt congratulations to the new Dutch Nationals.