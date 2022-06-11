Two Satellite Phones for Disaster Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The disaster team of the public entity Bonaire recently acquired two satellite telephones. These devices can be used to make calls should the telephone network fail during a disaster or crisis. The telephones were handed over by Quinton Stroop of Telbo to Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna.

Well before the start of the hurricane season, which started on June 1, the public body of Bonaire started to make preparations. Purchasing satellite phones was one of the disaster team’s priorities. Telbo is one of the communication companies in the team that deals with telecommunications during a calamity.

Hurricane season

On the website of the public entity Bonaire you can find tips about preparations that everyone can make now that the hurricane season has started. Visit www.bonairegov.com for more information.