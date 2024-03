CHARLESTOWN- The Nevis Tourism Authority says they are delighted two exclusive charms from the island, in collaboration with jewellery chain Pandorra.

The two charms show the Nevis flag and the majestic Nevis Peak respectively. , allowing you to carry a piece of paradise wherever life’s adventures take you.

This delightful charm is the perfect keepsake, encapsulating the essence of Nevis and sealing the incredible memories you’ve made on the island.