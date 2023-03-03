Two streetfighters Bonaire convicted for attempted murder

KRALENDIJK- On February 16, 2023, the Court of First Instance of Bonaire sentenced two men for attempted manslaughter and public violence. It concerns 19-year-old J.R. and 33-year-old H.A.C. Both men were involved in a brawl in the Kaya Grandi, in which the victim suffered serious injuries, which he still suffers from and is unable to work.

The brawl took place in the early morning of October 14, 2022 place between four men in the Kaya Grandi. The reason for this brawl was unclear, but the people involved had all consumed a lot of alcohol. The images of this fight were often shared on social media, which caused a feeling of indignation and insecurity among the people of Bonaire.

The two half-brothers, 19-year-old J.R. and 33-year-old H.A.C., were suspects of attempted manslaughter and public violence. The victim was kicked several times in the head and is still unable to work due to the injuries sustained.

Five years

Both men have been convicted of attempted murder. 19-year-old J.R. was sentenced to 18 months of juvenile detention, much of which was suspended with a probationary period of two (2) years. Part of this judgment is also supervision by the Probation Service, following an alcohol and violence prevention training and possible treatment at the Mental Health Caribbean (MHC). The 33-year-old H.A.C. is sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment. He has since appealed against this ruling.

The Public Prosecutor’s office hopes that these rulings will have a preventive effect to prevent such “senseless violence” and that the residents of Bonaire can feel safer.