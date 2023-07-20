Two tourists arrested on Disney Cruise Ship

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Police Force arrested two tourists on the Disney cruise ship that docked in Bonaire for the first time last Monday. They received a report that bags presumably containing drugs were found in the room of these tourists.

The police initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman with the initials A.K.L., and a 29-year-old man with the initials J.P.R.

The suspicious bags were taken by the police for further investigation. It is unclear whether the two tourists have been released and whether they were allowed to continue their journey with the Disney cruise ship. The police have not provided any further information on this.”