U.S. Consulate contributes to Islandpreneur Live in Sint Maarten 

Margy Bond delivering her Keynote Address as the Islandpreneur event. Photo: US Consulate

PHILIPSBURG/WILLEMSTAD – U.S. Chief of Mission to the Dutch Caribbean, Margy Bond has delivered a keynote address at Islandpreneur Live event in Sint Maarten. 

The event focused on empowering entrepreneurs with digital tools and access to global markets. In collaboration with Stanford University, the U.S. Consulate addressed the lack of digital payment options, presenting a solution developed by a team of Stanford graduates. 

Margy Bond’s keynote highlighted the importance of collaboration to drive positive change and unleash entrepreneurial potential in the region.

