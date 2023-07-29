U.S. Consulate-Sponsored Delegation from Sint Maarten Strengthens Ties During Atlanta Visit  

PHILIPSBURG- A delegation from Sint Maarten, sponsored by the U.S. Consulate, has visited Atlanta, Georgia, from June 12-16.

Led by Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, the delegation aimed to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the island and the city. They engaged with key organizations, universities, and officials to learn about Atlanta’s success in film and entertainment industries, as well as explore ways to facilitate trade.

The delegation also celebrated cultural connections and paid tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. The U.S. Consulate praised the visit’s success and commitment to fostering partnerships between the United States and the Dutch Caribbean.