UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency provides training in Anguilla

THE VALLEY- Last week representatives from the Anguilla Air & Sea Ports Authority, the Anguilla Fire & Rescue Service and the Anguilla Maritime Administration attended a conference that brought together Search and Rescue, Maritime policy and Operational leads from across the Overseas Territories.

Facilitated by the UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency, delegates discussed a wide range of issues concerning international obligations to provide aeronautical and maritime search and rescue services.

Tour

Ensuring coordination and agreements of cooperation between countries are understood, exercised, and reviewed is a key part of saving lives at sea. The conference included a tour of a major cruise line’s operations centre and the US Coast Guard station.

